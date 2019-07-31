We regret to announce passing of Joshua Adoulphus Martin Jr., who died July 20, 2019.
The viewing will be held Friday, Aug. 2 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Valarie Aubain Martin; mother, Pauline Emmanuel Martin; daughters, Chynah Brown, Kelsii Edwards, Curtisha Fredericks, and Mitchia Francis; stepsons, Khadany A. Caines, Cymari Q. Fredericks; grandchildren, Crisiba Destin, Keitalnae Caines, Kelecia Francis, Keithroy Caines Jr., Khadany Caines Jr., Cymari Fredericks Jr., Shawn Freeman Jr., Delyncia Tatem, Germanii Richards, Leilani Brown, and Kaden Caines; daughter-in-law, Christa Caines; sisters, Jacqueline Martin-Peters, and Racquel Martin; brothers, Nichol and Dean D. Martin; brothers-in-law, Joseph Melendez Sr., Dean Aubain Sr., John Aubain Sr., Jason Aubain, Anderson Mulraine, and Jamal Peter; sisters-in-law, Millicent Aubain, Michelle Mulraine, Saitah Aubain, Maria Jhoanny Aubain, Theresa Martin, and Kester Martin; nieces, JheiLesha Rivera, Anaj Martin, Gabrielle Miller, Essence Miller; nephews, Pedro Rivera Jr., Dmichael Jowers, and Derrick Jowers; aunts, Roma,Gene, Carlene, and Eloise Emanuel; uncles, Campbell, Hillary, Michael, Archie, and Nalda Emanuel,Dr. McChesney Emanuel; and special friend, Elven Pringle.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
