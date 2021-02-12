The family of Joyce Dawson Robinson, formerly of Tortola and St. Thomas, is saddened to announce her passing in Dothan, Ala., at the age of 81.
Joyce Dawson Robinson was preceded in death by her parents, James Alfred and Alice Maude Dawson;, and the love of her life, her husband, Pastor Elmo Robinson.
She was survived by her daughter, Carmen Robinson; honorary son, Anthony Wilson; her grandchildren and honorary grandchildren, Trae Robinson, Accacia Cody, Antonio Hammond, Dyrell Grooms, Kaden Peoples, Kyla Dibbrel, Keegan Knight, Terrell Owens, Kimberly Daryll Knight, Tamayo Riley, Julian Riley, Sebastian Stanton and Teagan Riley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernal and Lillian Dawson, Lawrence and Ida Dawson; brother-in-law, Lionel and Margarita Henley; nieces, Verna and her husband, Clive Rivers, Debra, Linda, LaVerne and Lanette Dawson; nephew, Vernal Dawson, Jr.
Her special friends include Wycliffe and Zora Leader, Charles and Hyacinth Maynard, John and Blondina Freeman, James and Blondina Davis, Ilia Ryan and Ila Armanstading, Clarice Gumbs, Patricia Gilbert, Roslyn Charles, Pearla Hodge, Idalia and Edwardo Turnbull, Pastor Lawrence and Yvette Turnbull and the St. Paul Baptist Church family, St. Thomas, Bishop Terry and Tracy Owens, Dothan Alabama, Pastor Leonard and Debra Ward and the members of Behold the Lamb of God, Dothan Ala.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Unity Funeral Home in Dothan, Ala. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, Feb. 14. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by visiting www.unityfuneralhome.com. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/unityfuneralhomedothanalabama
