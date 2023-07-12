We announce the passing of Joyce Rosalyn Benjamin-George better known as “Joycie” “Ms. Joyce”, “Ms. George” of West End, Tortola and St. Thomas who died on June 17, 2023 at the age of 82.
She was preceded in death by her mother Petrina Hodge, father Harold Benjamin, Husband Clarence George, son Mackellis “Mackie” George, brothers Leroy Benjamin, Clinton “Bouncer” and Wellington “Zoom Boy” Romney, sisters Rosemary “Susie” Freeman and Delta Benjamin, grandson Jahlani George and stepson Clayton George.
She is survived by :Sons: Alvin Petersen and Erridan “Dillinger” George Daughters: Mulray, Lisa and Masely George Son-In-Law: Albion “Chico” George Daughter-In-Law: Diane Petersen Brothers: Charles and Densin Benjamin Sisters: Geraldine Petersen, Ruth Hodge-Benjamin, Ramona Hodge, Othelia Benjamin and Marva Benjamin-Martin Stepbrother: Ashley Ritter Special Stepsister: Leona Hodge Grandchildren: 14 Great grandchildren: 12 The Funeral Service will be held on Friday July 14, 2023 at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Western Cemetery No. 1Funeral arrangements entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home & Crematory Services
