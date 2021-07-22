Joycelyn Harley-Peters
It is with the utmost sadness that our family wishes to announce the sudden passing of Joycelyn “Joyce” or “Joycie” Harley-Peters, who departed from this life in her home on Monday, July 12, 2021, at age 80.
Joyce was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and so much more to so many. She was born on the island of St. Thomas, USVI, on Dec. 6, 1940, to Joseph “Butchner” Harley and Viola Stevens-Smith. Joyce loved her family unconditionally and her family loved her the same, and she cherished every moment spent with them.
Joyce was married to the late Samuel Peters. She retired from the Office of Immigration in 2000 and pursued her dreams of owning her own business which offered immigration services until the last day. She helped so many people in this territory and she will be sorely missed.
Joyce was survived by her children, Kent, Denise, Raphael, Rudolph, and Gerry; brothers, Antonio Steele, Julian Harley, Cedric Smith; sisters, Theresa Steele-Williams, Elaine Lynch, Carol Smith-Powell, Sheila Smith-Ivy, Avis Smith-Collins, Hilda Harley, Carla Smith-Todman; aunt, Mathilda Harvey; uncle, George Harvey; sisters-in-law, Victoria Stevens, Olive Welsh, Floria Steele, Patrice Harley, Frankie Smith; brothers-in-law, Gary Welsh, Robert Lynch, Henry Powell, Lester Ivy, Williams Collins; son-in-law, Edward “Eddy” Barona; daughters-in-law, Rhona Pinney-Simon, Christine Harley, Melrona George; grandchildren, Shekima Frazer-Jacob, Kent Frazer Jr., Prince Lloyd, Nichelle Frazer, Akenty Frazer, Neal Frazer, Delkenya and Delkenty Frazer, Harley K. Fraser, Ebony Simons, Latoya Simons-Davies, Edward Barona, Jr., Edwin Barona, Raquida Edwards-Brumbles, Rashawn Edwards, Raquel Edwards, Raquisha Edwards, Kyre Edwards, Qi’yana Edwards, Me’Khoi, Chelani and Me’kyle Telemaque, Chantel George, Petesia Harley-James, Rhea Simon, Gerry “AJ” Simon II, Riisa Simon, Vibert Jacob, Sydney Davies, Randi Frazer, Brian Brumbles, Kishma Edwards, Jamie Simon; nephews, Dwayne Harley, Alexander Williams, Renael and Renan Steele, Neville Donovan, Dale Hodge, Sal Vanholten, Kurt Williams, Christin Christopher, Geron Horne, Ishmael and Jahmael Todman, Knellar Gumbs, Trevor Gumbs, Lester Welsh, Richie Welsh, Winston Welsh, Davidson Welsh, Trevor Murray, Sylvon Josiah, Antonio Pickering, Akquami Jarvis, Wellington Philpott Jr.; nieces, Laura Peters, Corinne Gatling, Monifa Steele, Rissah Steele-Maldonado, Yvette Hodge, Kisha Spravue, Shenel VanHolten-Thomas, Julice Holder, Jurel Harley, Shawna and Sharia Green, Sharifa Charlery, Cynthia McNeil, Carla Challenger, Glendia Williams, Gerisse Horne-Lewis, Toya Smith, Dehsha Todman, Elaine Emmanuel, Anna Emmanuel Hightower, Carol Sadio-Coumarbatch, Esther Welsh, Raquel Welsh, Pennie Maduro, Charmaine Welsh, Sharon Welsh, Blondell Gumbs, Tattiahna Welsh; adopted children, Donna Christopher, Eilet Semper-Smith, Esther Izaak, Raymond Mercer; special cousin, Mary Harley; special friends, Yolanda Rivière, Justina Angol-Lewis, Jaunita Rabsatt, Pansy Marsham, Grace Bailey; special mentions, the Harley family, the Wells family, the Pinney family, the New Herrnhut Moravian Church family, the New Herrnhut Women Fellowship, the Moravian Church Virgin Islands Conference Department of Christian Education, the former Immigration and Naturalization Service, the Charlotte Amalie Class of 1960; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church on Tuesday, July 27, and her going home service is scheduled on Wednesday, July 28, at the Memorial Moravian Church.
The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m.
Interment will be at New Herrnhut Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.