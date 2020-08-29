Juan Alonso-Cruz, aka “Juanito”, a faithful Jehovah’s Witness preacher, of Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. He was 89 years old.
He is survived by his spouse, Gregoria S. Alonso; daughter, Vilma Alonso; son, René Iván Alonso; grandchildren, René “Tito”, David, Joe, Keisha, Krystal, Kelyse, Georgie, Dynell, and Jaison; daughter-in-law, Yisel Alonso; special friend, Juan Carlos Colón, aka “Mr. Magoo”; sister-in-law, Carmen M. Serrano; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
“I Am the Resurrection and the Life”
John 11:25
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Schuster’s Crematorium.
