The family of Juancito George regrets to announce his passing on May 29, 2022, in Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, USVI. He was called to rest peacefully at the age of 82.
Juancito George was survived by his son, David George; his granddaughter, Asia George Gonzalez; his sisters, Calmene Dawson, Shirleen Dawson-Robinson, Margarita Dawson and Eulita Dawson-Watts; his brothers, Louis Dawson and Rhudel A. George; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be as follows. The viewing is at Turnbull’s from 4 to 6 p.m. today. The service will be at 10 a.m. at Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church, Raphune Hill, on Tuesday, June 21, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. The Tortola, BVI, interment will be at Dawson Cemetery on Thursday, June 23. A special viewing is at Carrot Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church, BVI, from 9 to 10 a.m. with the burial to follow. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting public health guidelines, masks or facial covering must be worn at the gathering.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
