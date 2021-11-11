It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Juanito A. “Kass” Liburd, 66, who passed away Oct. 4, 2021, in Lewisville, Texas, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Hugo and Catherine Liburd; brother, Kenneth Sewer; and niece, Alana Liburd.
He is survived by his wife, Juliet Scatliffe-Liburd; children, Julio, Kalema, Lamar and Maahogani Liburd; grandchildren, Brianna, Darion, M’Qai, Braylon, Dashon and Melody; brothers, Keith Sewer, Almando, Angelo, Lorenzo Liburd and Richard Dalmida; and sisters, Juanita Liburd-Canton (his twin) and Felecita Liburd-Creque.
Other survivors include aunts, Gloria Samuel and Marva Applewhite; brothers-in-law, Gitano Creque, Noel, Paul, Ishmel, Larry and Leslie Scatliffe; sisters-in-law, Ruth Liburd, Myrtle Callwood, Joyce Scatliffe-Sprauve, Jane Scatliffe-Smith, Judith Scatliffe-Fahie and Elizabeth Scatliffe; special cousins, Avalino and Alberto Samuel, Yvonne Wells, and Edwina Dore; his nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing, which will be held at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cruz Bay at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, followed by a service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
