Judith Brookes Paris
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Judith Brookes Paris, affectionately known as “June” or “Judy,” who passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Friday, July, 10, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Chapel with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Ezekiel “Santa” Brookes; mother, Ivy Ileanor Brookes; sisters, Bendine Dasent Mills and Adelaide Karen Philips; brother, Bentley Brookes; and nephews, Donald Dasent and Akeel Brookes.
She is survived by her husband, Spencer Paris; sons, Gilman “Wacka” Brookes, Dwayne “Jakah” Brookes, Terrance “Blaow” Paris; daughters, Natasha “Dee” Brookes, Cassilda Brookes; stepdaughter, Latoya Paris; daughters-in-law, Nyshia Dacent Brookes, Wilda Harrigan Paris; sisters, Amorelle Brookes Webster, Marilyn Quailey, Yvonne Sutton, Doretta Blake, Lauretta Pemberton, Janice Webbe; brothers, Kennedy Brookes, Trevor Brookes, Alexis Brookes, Randolph Brookes; brothers-in-law, Tom Quailey, Ronald Blake, Winston Pemberton, Dave Webbe, Kenneth Gordon, Anthony Archibald; sisters-in-law, Lillian Brookes, Tonia Brookes, Edna Morton, Lornette Clark, Sandra Walters, Icilma Paris; grandchildren, Deneisha Brookes, Dejanique Brookes, Jayden Brookes, Toniqua George, Troy Rawlins, Asia Marie Bing, Walter Bing V, Nyla Sky Bing, Elijah Brookes, Shanaiya Paris, Wytfar Paris, Shaddaia Paris.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Moira, Junior and Nigel Mills, Curtis and Dwight Webster, Dave, Collin and Ellery Quailey, Cathy, Carla and Debbie Sutton, Keisha Registe, Carolyn Lettsome, Colson, Dwight and Grace Blake, Andy Redmond, Janiele, Jason, Javon, Jessica and Jarron Pemberton, Braingel Athurton, Duran Grant, Tyrone, Shantel, Kelly and Kelvin Brookes, Dwight Brookes, Abena Tyson, Akiema Brookes, Alecia Brookes, Kimberly Graham, Tyriq Brookes, Danica, Darnell and Kimberly Webbe, Kadijah, Brittney, Alex and Alexicia Brookes, Dasia and Makayla Brookes; cousins, Suzette James, Ursula Rogers, Kathleen Richardson, Shirley Brookes, Honorable Vance Amory, Meredith Amory, Ricaldo Brookes, Carmen Herbert, Mildred Herbert, Carlton Herbert, Martin Herbert, Timothy Griffin, Milton Browne, Pruben Browne; friends, Blondell Liburd Griffin, Ermine “Ann” Douglas, Joan Archibald, Pearlette Lawrence, Vernareen, Dolly, Kathleen, Veronica Smith, Catherine Abraham, Mary Davis.
She is also survived by the Brown, Elliot and Levine families and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting health mandates, the family requests a family-only service. Masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
