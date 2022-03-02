We announce the passing of the late Judith Maria George. Judith passed away Monday, Feb. 14, at the age of 80.
Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Veronica Williams; father, Quentin Canton and her husband Ivan George Jr.; siblings, Leander Williams, Violet Williams, and Denise Manuel. She is survived by her siblings, Alison Williams and Lucille Clay; nieces, Arnisha Huntely, Jiena Williams, Nikda Perry, and Khadyh Williams; nephews, Nkosi Perry, Kwan Williams, Ronnell Williams, Jorrell Williams, and Anthony Kearse; special cousin, Eloise Smith and husband Steve Smith, Italia Brunn, Michelena Hector, Donia Hyman, Delores Hyman, and Jerelyn Chinnery; adopted son, Vernon Jeffers; godchildren, Juanita Joseph, Sheron Jhonson, and Demitri Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be held Thursday, March 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. at All Saints Cathedral with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
