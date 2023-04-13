With sadness and deepest regrets, the family, friends, and church family of Julia Benn-Percival, announces her passing in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, February 8, at the age of 67.
Born on April 17, on the island of Barbados and preceded in death by her parents, George Lowe and Hazel Benn-Hewitt and stepfather, Darnley Hewitt, she is survived by her son, Ralph Baptiste, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Nishay Baptiste; grandchildren, D’Andre and Ralph Baptiste III; great-grandchildren, Deondre and Elizabeth Marie Baptiste; stepson, Errol Percival, Jr.; siblings, Derek Hewitt, Anthia Benn-Buncome, Celeste Benn-Ruan, and Lisa Watson, brothers-in-law, Malcolm Buncome, Sr., Voneto Percival, and Angel Smith; sisters-in-law, Sandra Hewitt, Esme Percival-George, Karen Percival Maynard, Carmen Percival-Howell, Claudette Percival-Olive and their families; nephew, Dario Hewitt; nieces, Athenia Buncome-Watts, Alenia Buncome-Murraine, Lauren Ruan, and DeAndre Hewitt; nephews-in-law, Keithley Watts, Sr., and RoShawn Murraine; great nieces, Kina Watts, Kaj Baron, Kiarra Watts, and Sayre Murraine; great nephew, Keithley Watts, Jr.; uncles and aunts and their families, Elton and Ethebert Lowe, Cynthia Benn-Francis, and Dorril Lowe; godchild, Zhondra Carty; the family and relatives of the late Gordon Gittens; special cousin, Natasha Clement; special friends, Judy and Anthony Sergent, Lydia Mulcare-Harris, Rita Christmas, Carol Richardson, Hyacinth Gordon, Valerie Pigotte, and Merle Vanterpool; the VI Taxi Association, especially Jennifer Samuel; past-coworkers of Frenchman’s Reef, Sapphire and Secret Harbour. Also, the Lowe, Benn, Bend, Francis, Haynes, Skeete, and Scanterbury families.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Monday, April 17, 2023. Tributes at 9:30 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. with entombment of her ashes following the service in the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. The service will be live streamed via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting - Meeting ID: 737 6627 0257 Passcode: r0mwGu.
Arrangements are made by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Herbert E Lockhart Parish Hall Repairs or Cancer Support of the V.I. In celebration of her life, the family requests that attendees wear festival colors. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are urged to adhere to all safety protocols.
