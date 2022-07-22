The family of Julian Adelina Frett, better known as “Adelina” or “Addie,” regrets to announce her passing on July 7, 2022, at the age of 77.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rudyard Frett; her mother, Lillian Frett; and her daughter, Alice Hodge.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Tamica Rogers; great-grandchildren, Ayana Gumbs, Somarah Durant, Seriya Durant and Sherlanni Shayel Elizee; uncle, Alberto Frett; aunts, Doris Releford and Laurancia Raymond; sisters, Mayrose Frett-Christopher, Madeline Frett-Smalls, Olivine Frett-Farrell, Magarita Frett-Selkridge, Sylvanita Frett-Mayers, Judith Frett and Yvonne Frett-Hilaire; brothers, Etien O. Frett Sr., Rudyard W. Frett and Evans “Amor” Frett; brothers-in-law, James E. Farrell, Vincent Selkridge, Jeremiah Mayers and Victor Hilaire; sisters-in-law, Nidia Ocana-Frett and Susan Dumas-Frett; nieces, Rosemarie Christopher-Jones, Shyra Raymond-Henley, Jeneice E. Mayers, Debra Christopher, Jasmine E. Mayers-Hodge, Juliet E. Mayers, Jennel E. Mayers, Tyesha Hilaire-Cunningham, Tiffany Hilaire, Tanya Hilaire-Malone, Jessica Farrell, Crystal Roberts, Marilyn C. Smalls, Shellene Frett, Shanique Frett, Carissa Bar-jona, Jasheema Frett, Jennifer Frett, Janique Frett and Jada Zoe Frett; nephews, Renardo Christopher Jr., Arthur Christopher Jr., Etien O. Frett Jr., Aubrey Raymond Jr., Shed Cousin, Aaron Christopher, James J. Farrell, Rudolph Frett, Randall Frett, Rudyard A. Frett, Nikell Frett, Jasheem Frett, Jiwa I. Frett, Jahkno O. Frett, Jahwill A. Frett, Jahwinn A. Frett, Jah’El E. Frett and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family gives special thanks to her caretakers of Heavenly Home Sweet Home, Inc.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Monday, July 25, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 9 to 10 a.m., with service to follow immediately after.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
