Julian Bernard Joseph Sr., 66, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Schneider Hospital.
He leaves behind several brothers and sisters, Felix Joseph, Derrick Joseph, Bernard Joseph and Kenroy Joseph, Roselyn Joseph, Emanuella Joseph, Bernadette Joseph, Lucia Joseph and Lynn Joseph; his children, Natacher Joseph, Julian B. Joseph Jr., Jermaine Carty, Jason Joseph and Jerome Joseph; and his grandchildren, Jhordynn Carty and Lloyd Joseph.
Born and raised in the beautiful island of Dominica, he was the son of Emile “Milo” Joseph and Elsie M. Joseph. He was also a longtime resident of St. Thomas until his passing.
In his early years, Julian worked at Barkley’s bank and then transitioned to Island Block in St. Thomas. During his employment at Barkley’s bank, he attended the University of the Virgin Islands, studying accounting. Throughout his career, he was known for making screens for residents of St. Thomas. Making screens was his passion. He not only took pride in his business, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business.
Although he is no longer here in the flesh, his legacy lives on. We will keep him forever in our hearts and minds. A celebration of life will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home today. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a service immediately after. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, flowers can be sent to the funeral home.
