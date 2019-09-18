We regret to announce the passing of Julian Ulysses Scatliffe on Aug. 8, 2019, in Tortola, BVI.
He is survived by his wife, Jaslyn Scatliffe; children, Julian L. Scatliffe, Yahkibo King, and Rashemah Stridiron; sisters, Ona Scatliffe-Parson, Mariel Jennings; mother-in-law, Beatrice Sargeant; brothers-in-law, Halstead, Richard, Conrad, and Andrew Sargeant; sisters-in-law, Christine Edmeade, Lorna Brandy, Beatrice and Delita Ottley; nephews, Gerardo Frazer, Keith Jennings, Andy Ronan, Daryl Rogers and Leo Parson; nieces, Durna Todman, Avis Ronan, Akela Arnold, Suni Parson, Lacey Skelton; close friends, Oliver Chinnery, Dean Hodge, Franklin Rhymer, Janet Rhymer, and Janice Rhymer-Dawson; and additional cousins too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Ebenezer Methodist Church in Richmond, St. Croix, USVI. Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Zion Hill Methodist Church, Tortola, BVI.
