We regret to announce the passing of Juliena Bellot, who died Sept. 1, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Bellot and Metrona Bellot; son, Skylet Bellot; sisters, Victoria Thomas and Jacinta Charles; brothers, Phillip Charles, Jules Charles; grandchildren, Serge, Neville, Neil, Nellissa, Skyler, Cedrine, Nelson, Nickson, Shaida, Nellika, Diamond; nieces, Dorette, Haythlyn, Jovitta, Shanika, Jowincia; nephews, Patrickson, Glenson, Shan, Jahni Derrick; son-in-law, Joseph Urcel; and daughter-in-law, Esther Lavinier.
The viewing is today at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
