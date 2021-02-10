Juliet L. Brathwaite Todman's funeral service will be Feb. 19, 2021.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at Westley Methodist Church. The body will be cremated.
She was survived by sons, Ronald Todman Jr. and Kurtney Todman; daughter, Krystal Todman; grandsons, Ronald D. Todman, Rakim Todman, Krystian A. Richards, and Israel R. Todman; granddaughters, Jamika A. Ludvig and Reniese Todman; great-granddaughters, Rainye Todman and Kylee Black; great-grandson, Ryan and Rio Todman; uncles, James H. Liburd, Daniel (Johnny) Liburd, Ronald (Bobby) Liburd, Enous Brathwaite, Edward Brathwaite, Ishmael Brathwaite, Wesley Brathwaite, Leando Gabriel, Emiliano Lake; aunts, Crisilda Liburd Simmons, Elaine Brathwaite, Evelyn Brathwaite, Glover Abednego, Glancelle Smithen, Edris Prentice, Margret Hutton, Rita Thompson; brothers, Albert E. Brathwaite, Alvin Brathwaite, Dale Brathwaite, and Austin Brathwaite; sisters, June L. Brathwaite, Mary Rose Brathwaite, Marva Brathwaite, Emelda Brathwaite Monsanto, Monica Segobin Brathwaite and Cheron Todman.
She was also survived by her sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Todman; nieces and nephews, Latanya Gumbs, Coleen Smith, Lia Mona’ Brathwaite, Linda Brathwaite, Ellena Brathwaite, Janelle Brathwaite, Acia Brathwaite, Azure Stridiron, Alya Brathwaite, Alika Brathwaite, Alena Brathwaite, Aleta Brathwaite, Alininique Brathwaite, Vanessa Richardson, Jessica Richardson, Julia Grant Abramson, Juanita Grant, Dalia Brathwaite, Julia Brathwaite, Kirt Brathwaite, Richard Hoheb, Dan Frett, Michael Smith, Li Antonio Brathwaite, Li Shawn Brathwaite, Juwun Brathwaite, Ajamo Brathwaite, Akeem Brathwaite, LeDante Brown, Jesus Grant II, James Grant, Jamal Todman, Dale Brathwaite Jr., Dalawn Brathwaite, Darrel Brathwaite, Darrian Brathwaite, Kavern Brathwaite, Kalye Brathwaite, Kimarly Brathwaite, Kimani Brathwaite, Lydale Brathwaite, Dale Brathwaite II, and Kendale Brathwaite; nieces and nephews-in-law, Dalia Mike, Celia Nurse, Robert Jones, Hakim Martin, and Dave Vicar.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Austin Edward Brathwaite and Mayrose Liburd; husband, Ronald Todman Sr., and brother, Edward Brathwaite.
Professional funeral services and the booklet design are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
