Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Juliet Pickering, affectionately known as "Mother," on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the age of 76.
The viewing will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 12 to 2 p.m.
The service will be held at Turnbull’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Service.
Juliet was employed in her very first job at Bunker Bar and Restaurant in Frenchtown. She was a dependable, committed and dedicated worker of Kentucky Fried Chicken for more than 27 years and KMart for more than seven years.
Juliet was an active member of the Methodist Church in the St. Thomas-St. John circuit. She was a member of the Trinity Methodist Choir, Trinity Methodist Women’s League, Wesley Methodist 11 a.m. Choir, Wesley Methodist United Brothers and Sisters and Christchurch’s Gospelaires Choir and Band.
Juliet is survived by her sons, Franklin "Frankie" Pickering and Elston "Ajabe" Rhymer Sr.; daughter, Shanee’ King Pickering; stepdaughter, Julie-Mae Pickering; special granddaughter, Brianna Joan Jordan; brothers, Pedrito "Rock" George Sr. and George Stephens (New York); sister, Eileen Parsons (Tortola); aunt, Alice Thomas (Tortola); uncle, Ecedro Thomas (Tortola); sisters-in-law, Harriet Gordon, Erene Gray, Kathleen Wilson, Florenda James, Esmie Stevens, Agnes Idalia George, Venetta George and Gwendolyn Wheatley; and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.