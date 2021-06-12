Julius Laudat
We regret to announce the passing of Julius Laudat, aka Esmond, who passed away May 14, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 14, at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
He was survived by his brothers, Raymond, Errol and Clem Austrie; sisters, Corine Leonard, Minta DeCosta Gomez, Constance Austrie, Joycelyn Greene; and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
