We regret to announce the passing of June Alexia Roumo Adams, who departed on Jan. 1, 2022.
She is survived by her sister, Eugenie England; daughters, Shellie Adams-Sampson, Janelle Adams-Gumbs; sons, Elmo A. Adams Jr., JD, Duane A. Adams, Julien A. Adams, JD, Daryle A. Adams; daughters-in-law, Sharon Adams, Lydia Adams, MD, Rosie Hodge-Adams, Meuriel Georges-Adams; nieces, Corise Krigger, Mechele Green, Herlene James-Steele, Casandra Roumo, Yvonne Philip, Evis Lake, Eva W. Lewis, Erena Sasso, Kim Troy; nephews, Virgil Roumo, Harold Roumo, Aubrey Roumo, Bruce Roumo, Ricky Roumo, Michael Richards, Milton England Jr.; granddaughters, Eboné A. Adams, Elizabeth J. Adams, Adrienne Adams, Jaida Hodge-Adams, Michelle Sampson, Jennifer Rutherford; grandsons, Vancito E. Gumbs III, Elmo A. Adams, III, Justin Hodge-Adams, Julien D. Hodge-Adams, Destry A. Adams, Kevin Sampson; great-grandsons, Nolan C. Jackson-Gumbs, Jaxon Henderson-Gumbs, Braxton Sampson, Robert Cristopher, Michael Sampson; great-granddaughter, Samiyah A. Gumbs; adopted grandsons, Willie Campbell, Charles Spencer Hamilton, Denzel Tilmon; and adopted granddaughters, Shaquerra J. Jackson, Sheontae Malbrough, Simone James, Essthonnia “Pebbles” Rogers.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Turnbull's Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Ss. Peter and Paul Church.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
