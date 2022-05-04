Services for June Leona Testamark will be held Friday, May 6, 2022. The viewing will be held at St .Andrew's Church from 9 to 10 a.m., with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Ivan “Ajah” Williams, Jr., Keith “Kitchy” Nicholsen Jr..Roy “Royo” Hodge III; grandchildren, Keedra Nicholsen; Keith Nicholsen III; Kee’morie Nicholsen; Naquan Nicholsen; Carl Lettsome Jr; Carlesha Lettsome; Roy Hodge IV; Devon Hodge, Ivan “AJ” Williams III: great-grandchildren, Kee’lin Blanchette; Nahzi Lewis; sisters, Phyllis Benjamin; Janet Gordon; Joan Testamark; uncles, Monroe Gibbs; Richard Gibbs; Douglas Gibbs; nieces, Hillis Benjamin; Jermaine Francis-Estrill; Debra Brown; Monique Pickering; nephews, Keith Benjamin; Dwayne Benjamin; Michael Benjamin; Ira Chapman; Randolph Innis Jr.; Akeem Francis; Robert Dasant Jr.; brother-in-law, Juanito Benjamin Sr.; special friends, Diana “Natta” Wesselhoft; Laverne Wesselhoft; Dr. Symra D. Brown; Delano “Pressure” Brown, Agatha Callwood-Varlack; Joyce Hansen; Harolyn “Hallow” Hansen; Patricia Phillip; and many great-nieces and nephews and cousins; other family and friends Including the Testamark, Ferrari, Sibilly, Smith, Barnes, Benjamin and Estrill families; and others too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
