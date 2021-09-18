With saddened hearts we announce the passing of Juneau A. Faulkner Sr., who was born on St. Thomas, USVI, on April 9, 1940, and died Sept. 7, at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Violet Faulkner; and wife, Doris A. Faulkner.
Left to mourn him are his sons, Marlon, Juneau Jr., Kade and Roy Faulkner; daughters, Faye Faulkner-Richardson, Debra Faulkner, Barbara Faulkner-Todman, Laurette Williams and Natalie Pemberton; grandsons, Jomo Richardson, Kailan Faulkner, Juneau Faulkner III, Julien Todman Jr., Marlon B. Faulkner, Marlon D. Faulkner Jr., Stephon Faulkner, Shaquoi Krigger and Leroy Pemberton; granddaughters, Dr. Soyika Richardson, Dr. Jenae Richardson, Channel Todman, Chantele’ L. Collings-Faulkner, Stephanie, Rene, Robin and Shantae Faulkner, Larease Trotman, Ebony Freeman, Lael Jones, Daniel Brown and Shanice and Shaniqua Krigger; brothers, Theodore and John Faulkner; sisters, Amy Faulkner and Gladise Faulkner Connor; sons-in-law, Leroy Richardson and Julien Todman Sr.; daughter-in-law, Myrna Faulkner; and many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Juneau worked at Eastern Airlines, the office of former Delegate to Congress Ron de Lugo, several hotels as a night auditor, and as a taxi driver with V.I. Taxi Association.
The viewing will be Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m., followed with 10 a.m. service at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
