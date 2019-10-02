Friends and relatives are advised of the death of Junior Victor Schlesinger, who passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home in Houston, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Emaline Schlesinger; sons, Junior Victor Jr., Richard, Gary, Michael and Anthony (Tony) Schlesinger; daughters, Olivia Schlesinger O’Brian, RoseMarie Schlesinger Harrigan, Cynthia Schlesinger; stepdaughter, Pat Felix Allman; special niece, Gemma Felix; sister, Eurice Schlesinger-Nash; brother, Liston Schlesinger; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Schlesinger; sons-in-law, Michael O’Brian and Lamont Harrigan; 28 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great- grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and many other relative and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at the McCoy and Harrison Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Soldier Project.
