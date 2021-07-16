Justin Edward Christopher
The family of Justin Edward Christopher of Brewer’s Bay, Tortola, and Bonne Resolution, St. Thomas, announces his transition to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at a hospital in Boca Raton, Fla. He was 76.
Justin is survived by his sons, Sanchez and Kristin Gabriel Christopher; his daughter, Sharifa Aliya Charlery; his grandchildren, Kiante, D’Quan, Mailk, Chezliann and King Marley Christopher, and Te’Quan Brown; great-grandchild, Kiante Christopher Jr.; brothers, Melvin Christopher and Irvin Gibbs (of Miami); sisters, Ena Freeman and Mavis Penn (of Orlando); aunt, Gladys Hill; nieces, Jerinice Stoutt, Shakema Gibbs, Arlene Penn, Charmaine Smith and Linda Williams; and nephews, Angelo, Paul, Rueben, Mark, and Lorne Freeman, Adolph, Aaron and Aston Penn, and Jeremy Hodge.
He is also survived by his former wife and friend, Sheila Smith and her children, Kurt Williams, Sharia and Shawna Green, whom he called his own; special sisters-in-law Carol Smith Powell, Joycelyn Harley Peters and Carla Smith Todman; special friends Donna Faulkner and Lecia Rubaine; the children of Mrs. Gladys Hill; the children of the late Christalia Hodge, Sanderilla “Sandy” Thomas, Caroline Callwood, Catherine Rhymer, George, Ebenezer and David Christopher; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Justin retired from the Virgin Islands Taxi Association as taxi driver after 30 years of self-employment. He attended Faith Christian Fellowship Church in Anna’s Retreat. Affectionately described as a comedian, Justin was extremely funny and enjoyed sharing his gift of humor with family, friends and anyone he met. He will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19, a burial service will not be held at this time. Memorial services will take place on the islands of St. Thomas and Tortola when global health conditions improve.
Agnes L. Turbe-Broulette
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Agnes L. Broulette, also known as Agnes L. Turbe, age 76, who passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Agnes L. Broulette is survived by her daughter, Linda Maratea; sons, Gregory Gumbs (and Joanie), Julien Gumbs (and Mindy), Patrick Gumbs and Jose Cathcart; sister-in-law, Uranie Turbe; brother-in-law, Normil Berry; grandchildren, Chandler Heath, Alexander Athanase, Ariana Athanase, Nicholas Magras, Samantha Gumbs-Rives (and Josh) and Demetri Cathcart; special family, Florence Kalloo, Sean P. Magras and Janice Greco-Cathcart; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vanestile and Dalhma Turbe; sisters Ann Vanlear Berry and Mary Berry; brothers Omar Turbe and Victor Turbe; and nephews Dale Berry, Robin Turbe and Colby Turbe.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Mafolie Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health regulations, all attendees must wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
