It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kamal Stanley Thomas, who died Sept. 2, 2021, at the age of 61.
He was born in Grande Bay on the beautiful island of Dominica, W.I.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Spencer Alexander (Bruno) and Jeffrey Thomas.
He is survived by his wife, Alana E. Thomas; his mother, Marie Joseph; father, Justin Gregoire; mothers-in-law, Aileen Swift and Joan Swift; father-in-law, Ashton A.M. Swift Sr.; brothers, Matthias (Gihon) Thomas, Andre Gregoire; sister, Cora Gregoire Ferguson; stepsister, Marcelina “Marcy” Malcom; daughter, Yolanda Ebony Thomas; stepdaughter, Deisia Smith; stepsons, Rochester Lewis II and Daren Lewis; daughter-in-law, Jaslyn Chinnery Lewis; grandchildren, Amaya, Kemayah, Mia and Aiden Lewis and Zyia George; brothers-in-law, Dale Swift Sr. and Oscar Ponder; sisters-in law, Alexis Swift, Linda Nelson, Patricia Ponder, Carissa “Chris” Alexander, Lorney Thomas; special niece, Ch’Navia Alexander Thomas; nephews, Romeo, Kenan, Kishon, Kwesi Thomas, Daniel, Carlton and Andrew Gregoire; aunts, Melanie Blize, Zita John, Teresa Darille, and Claudia Thomas; brothers-in-law, Dave Ferguson, Dale Swift, Oscar Ponder; sisters-in-law, Lorney Thomas, Carisa Coleman-Alexander, Alexis Swift, Linda Nelson, Patricia Ponder; and godchildren, Amarijka Isaac-Brooks, Jwan Roberts and Kay-Den Christopher.
He is also survived by special friends, 661 MP Company, V.I. National Guard, Wilfred “Willow” Titley, Paul “Ranks” Thomas, Hassan Grant, Jeffrey “Jeff” Roberts, Michael “Ayo” King, Joseph “Izimba” John-Lewis, Brian Gustave, Errol “Kool” Halliday, St. Clair St. Luce, Emmanuel Flavius, Francis Espirit, Bertram “Zukey” Roberts, and Jovanni George; also adopted mother, Susan Sorhaindo; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral Mass on Friday, Sept. 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10 a.m. The body will be cremated.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
