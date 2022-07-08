It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Kareem Shaquille Todman.
He is a member of the CAHS Class of 2015 and is survived by his mother, Lena Faulkner Todman; father, Clarence Todman Sr.,; sisters, Dr. Monique Faulkner, Rhea Faulkner and Dr. Aurelia Donald; brothers, Dr. Neal Faulkner and Clarence Todman Jr.; great-great-aunt, Leslie (Ada) Evans; adopted sister, Arlene A. Thomas; four nieces, Kara Faulkner, Kiara Webster, Aaliyah Brumant and Brianna Brumant; nine nephews, Kori Faulkner, Janiah Brumant, Curtis Gilpin, DeVonte Webbe, DeMoir Webbe, Deron Webbe, Sean Williams, Skylor Porter and Ifasola Olusegun; special friends, Derisa Greaves, Alex Black, Sa’Mandee Liburd, Dukera Este, Jade Macfarlane, TJ Primer, Tolli Marie, Rickey Miller, Rhaquin Williams, Jamilyn Browne-Alexander, Kynesha Charles, Ryan Mills, Ja’Quan Dias, Jahkeema Petersen, Quenton Walters, Chris Hendricks, Sharodney Markel, Brien and Aria.
The viewing will be Tuesday, July 12 , from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The service will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Funeral arrangements are made by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.