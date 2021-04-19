Family and friends are advised of the passing of Karen Annette Harrigan-Springette on Feb. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Karen was born on the island of Anguilla, West Indies, on Oct. 12, 1961. She attended the then Valley Girls School and later relocated to St. Thomas, USVI where she finished her secondary education graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1978. The following year she enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a total of 23 years, retiring on May 31, 2002.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Vivian Harrigan; father, Edgar Recaldo; adopted mother, Alice Connor-Canton; and father-in-law, James Walter Springette.
She was survived by her husband, Kenneth (Abu) Springette; brothers, Dwayne Shawn and Kenneth Harrigan; sisters, Jasmine Connor-Milliner and Pat Carty; mother-in-law, Vadis Springette; brothers-in-law, Keith and James Springette; sisters-in-law, Beryl Todman and Ethlyn Springette; uncles, John, Bernard and Authur Connor, Donald Hughes, Vernon Reed, Samuel Mason, Emmanuel Webster; aunts, Faye Brooks, Ivy Connor-Mills, Gloria Kelsick, Valencia Reed; nephews, Jerel Connor, Dwayne Harrigan Jr., Omar Fernandez, Randy Webster; nieces, Chantal and Tyanda Harrigan, Zandrine Webster, Chea Baptiste, Marianela Fernandez, Ciomadi Carty, Amaria and Arryn Harrigan; great-nephews, Jahmair Connor, D’ari and Denim Harrigan; great-nieces, Anijah Connor, Chanel Abbott, Melodi De La Cruz; cousins, the Rev. Errol Connor, Anita Brooks and family, Elfreda Jardine and family, Joseph Brooks and family, Geraldine, Tyrone and Denise Brooks, Luvencia, Jo Anne and Jacqueline Connor, Terrance and Ama Mills, Susan Joseph and family, Romaro, Garson and Romare Kelsick, Zena, Rochelle and Karim Reed, Lasania Omari and Kyodi Reed, Kalima, Karima Bernisha, Verilyn and Darren Connor, Faunah Emeade, Tonya Mason, Kaye Connor, Aquella Cantois, Akeno David, A’Jyri Graham, Yvette Vialet, Randolph, Ava and Ronald Richardson; special friends, Sylvia Sargant, Ossie Sargant-Wright, Willow Wright, Verna Petersen-Francis, Eddie Young and James Parson; and other relatives, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention; and she was related to the Connors, Cartys, Brooks, Harrigans and Webster families.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 21, 2021, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
