We announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Karen V. Donovan, on Sept. 21, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Hodge-Donovan; father, Theodore Donovan; sisters, Jureen Donovan and Berecia Hodge; brothers, Cortell Foy, Vernol Foy, Antonio Foy, and Charles Foy; uncle, Emile Donovan; and best friend, Linda Bryan.
She is survived by her daughter, Valencia Smith; son, Stedroy Delaney Jr.; grandchild, Quiannah Adams; brothers, Elvis, Relldis, and Malvern Donovan;
Sisters, Cecelie Foy, Yvonne Hodge, and Monique Donovan; aunt, Eldra Donovan;
special aunt, Audrey Turnbull; nieces, Belrice M Hodge, Laurie Hedrington, Natasha Hodge-Corcino, Kamisha Hodge- Hendrickson, Kishma Hodge, Lauralie Pickering Innis, Yvette Lindesay, Tameka Donovan, Reiscilla Donovan, and Tanya Foy; nephews, Karime Foy, Leon Pickering, Relldis Donovan Jr., Shahim Skeete and Jahnieya Hodge; great-nieces, Jahdisha Hodge, Akasia, and Anisha Dennery, Natoya and Naeesha Corcino, Kyshanna, Kishyrah Stigger, K’layah, Tynisha and Anna Hodge; great-nephews, Jelani and Josiah Hodge, Aquan and Akaya Dennery, Ja’Kai Pickering, Israel Jr., Corcino, Kyvante Thomas, Kymorie Hodge, Daniel and Ta’jahni Hodge, Ra’jahni and Rohiyjah Henrickson; cousin, Susan Donovan and other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral services for Karen V. Donovan that will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the funeral service at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.