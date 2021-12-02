Cherished family, friends, and special loved ones, please join us on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, to celebrate the life of and mourn the loss of our loved, respected, and highly favored Kasey Callwood.
This, to be treasured, event will be held at Omar Brown Fire Station across from Barbel Plaza. The viewing will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m., ending at 12:30 p.m. with the service and a refreshment gathering directly after. We look forward to your attendance as we prepare to reverently commemorate our beloved Kasey Callwood.
Kasey Callwood is survived by the following: mother, Louwensina Alcindor; father, Karl Callwood; sisters, Annakiya Hatchett, Tanisha Wharton, Tishma Callwood; brother, Kareem Callwood; grandparents, Priscilla Callwood and Cyril Oliver Alcindor; nephews, Jaden Frett and Kamari Lee; niece, Kamora A. Callwood; cousins, Tredesha Pierre Hart, Jerricia Thomas, Kemoy Kuvach, Yrique Fahie, Anijah Brathwaite, Kirk Callwood Jr.; aunts, Maritza Leerdam Pierre, IKeisha Callwood, Felecia Brazier, Elvincia Alcindor, Pearline Glasford, Rochelle Trant; uncles, Orlan Alcindor, Neville Alcindor, Elvis Alcindor, Kenrick Callwood, Keith Callwood Jr., Kirk Callwood Sr.; and special mentions, Andrew Poqson, Kharim “Zeake” Moore, Daryl Smith, Shana Seraphin, Melinda Hill, VIFS 2019 Squad B; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.