Kathleen Deníse Smith affectionately known as “Kathy” viewing January 20 4:00-6:00 at Turnbull’s Funeral Home viewing January 21, 2023, 10:00-11:00, and 11:00 service at Faith Christian Followership Alive in Christ internment Eastern Cemetery
Parents: Lillian Smith Richard Thomas ( both deceased)Children : Vernelle ,Vernice ,Veron Smith Johlanie Blaize Special Daughter :Deniqua Marsh Grandchildren: Tey’Jah Fagon, Tamia Minzie Sisters : Leslie Benoit, Angela Smith , Sandra Cannonier, Carolyn Smith ( deceased),Louise Thomas (deceased, Brothers: Franklin Williams , Ira Thomas In laws : Sylvester “Pat” Benoit Kristeen Alcamo-Williams Neices /Nephews: Shawron, Shareece, Shellese, Shareena and. Shamar Cannonier Maurice, Monae’, Makeem, Makia Lillian and Jamin Alcamo Nieri Alcamo- Williams Akeem, Brieanna, and Jourdain Benoit Karim, Manasseh, Sandie Rishma Tonge Tania Thomas Great Niece : Nadia Naomi Dixon Special Friends: John Blaize, Maurice Bedminster, Delitta George ,Catherine Ryan, Micheal Robb, Marsha Smith, Julice Thomas , Cicely Joseph , Denise Petersen, Carol Armstrong, Kimmoleah Jones , Kerri Abraham, Ecedro Lindquist Jr./ Rebecca, Rafe /Paula, Monica Brown, Paulette Browne Peters, Dalis Browne Goddard, Lynette Moreland, Dahlia Richardson, The Class of 1978, The Fahie, George, Carty, Marinone ,Scatliffe, Hedrington, Marks, Negron, Blyden , Serrano and Lindquist Beach Families and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
All Covid guidelines will be adhered to. Funeral Arrangement by Turnbull's funeral home and Crematory Services
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.