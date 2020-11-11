Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Kathleen Rose Fahie on Oct. 28, 2020, at the age of 81.
Kathleen Rose Fahie was survived by her son, Labron Edward Krigger; brothers, Paul, Ashley and Keith Krigger; sister, Shirley A. Krigger Smith; sisters-in-law, Marilyn, Janice and Lucy Krigger; nieces and nephews, Veronica A. Smith Leonard, Natalie M. Knight, Warren, Brennan and Adonis Smith Shulyn, Shirlyn, Keith and Kenneth Krigger, Stacey and Kristen Krigger, Wistaria and Pamela Krigger, Carolyn and Kirkpatrick Hotchkiss, Ayanna Hendricks, Owen, Aaron, Tonia and Tina Krigger, Rudolph Krigger Jr., Bernice Lettsome, Judith Rivera and Valerie Thomas; and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for the late Kathleen R. Fahie will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings, which should not exceed 50. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
