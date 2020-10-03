Keith Anselmo Donadelle, also known as Woody, transitioned into eternal peace on Sept. 8, 2020. He was 69 years old.
He was preceded in death by his father, Astor Donadelle; sisters, Noreen Gumbs and Bericia Molyneoux; brother, Bert Donadelle
He was survived by his daughters, Keisha Donadelle-Brathwaite, Karise Donadelle-Pedro and Danice Donadelle; sons, Keith Donadelle Jr. and Verne Donadelle; grandchildren, Destani Jones, Jndiya Williams, Lah-che Williams, Anique Pedro, Aneera Moe-Donadelle, K’myah Donadelle, K’nyah Donadelle, Jelin Donadelle, Cayden Donadelle, Ellehray C. Christopher, Louis Brathwaite Jr., Reynaldo Brathwaite and Jonathon Brathwaite; sisters, Norieda Phipps, Ritza Donadelle, Alexis Newjah, Janice Burnette, Patricia Battiste, Yvette Donadelle, Florencia Simeon and Yvonne Hughs; brothers, Ashley Donadelle, Cornel Donadelle, Wilton Donadelle, Astor Donadelle Jr. and Wayne Donadelle; sons-in-law, Louis Brathwaite and Ezekiel Pedro; godchildren, Linroy Forde and Ohli Jackson; special friend, Sonia Joseph, Milton Frett and Elwood Willis; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Kingshill Cemetery veterans section. The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.