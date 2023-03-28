With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather, Keith Alphonso Jennings. Under unfortunate circumstances, Keith died on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Roy Lester Schneider Hospital in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Keith was a retired nursing assistant and was employed at Massac Nursing Home and later Human Services, where he served the homebound, disabled and elderly. A military veteran, Keith served in the United States Army and received a Honorable Discharge after the Vietnam War. Keith also developed a social media account on TikTok and Facebook providing a support channel for surviving Vietnam veterans.
Keith was born on Oct. 22,1954, in Brooklyn, New York. He was the fourth of ten children born to the late US Virgin Islands Fire Chief, Rudolph Jennings and mother, Angelita Jennings. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Rudolph Jennings, Jr. and Michael Jennings; his grandmothers, Louise Allen and Edith Thomas (Toma) Gomez; his grandfathers, James “Big Jim” Allen and Frederick Jennings; brother-in-law, Nab Eddie Bobo Collier.
Keith is survived by his mother, Angelita Jennings; sons, Jeffery Jennings and Javon Jennings; sisters, Marcella Jennings Collier, Edithrose Jennings, Annette Raimer Phillips, Rebecca Jennings; brothers, Laurence Jennings, Kevin Jennings (twin of Keith), John Jennings, Steven Allen; aunts, Ausselita DeFraites, Alicia Allen, Arlene Monaghan, Angela Allen; uncle, Algernon Allen; sister-in-law, Beverly Jennings; brother-in-law, Rod Phillips; grandchildren, Jenika Jennings, Jenesse Jennings, Jhaiden Jennings, Jenelle Jennings, Jenilva Jennings; nephews, Paul Jennings, Phillip Jennings, Michael Raimer, Mathu Raimer, Christopher Perry; nieces, Alicia Powell, Isis Collier; great nephews, Jonathan Jennings, Joshua Jennings, Elijah Jennings; great-nieces, Lola Raimer, Audrina Raimer, Maleia Raimer, Makayla Raimer, Shayna Raimer, Joy Louise Perry; great-nephew, Michael Raimer III; cousins, Jackie Dennis, Ama Dennis, Jason Allen, Jackie Williams, John Williams, Pamela Monaghan, Dylan Monaghan, Michael Allen, Jose Allen, Edgar Allen, Ivette Allen, Carolyn Allen and the Thomas, Stout, Skelton, Jennings, Allen, Dennis families; the choir members and directress Sara Connell of Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral, the Veteran’s Administration and Dr. Robinson, all his veteran buddies and all his co-workers at Massac Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Saint’s. Peter and Paul Cathedral School.
Viewing will be held at 7 to 9 a.m., March 31, 2023, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, followed by a church service at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment Cremation.
Funeral service arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
