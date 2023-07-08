In loving memory of Keith T. Larini, who peacefully departed from this world on June 2, 2023, at the age of 70. He leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories.
Keith is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Jean Larini, who was not only his partner in life but also his source of strength and joy, and his 2 children, Todd and Michaela Larini and Jennifer and Jason Spencer.
His grandchildren, Sophia, Vincent and Anthony Larini, Finley and Barrette Spencer, as well as a brother, Ken and Maggie Larini and sister, Kim and Dom Sferra and nieces and countless friends.
Keith was born in New Jersey and later became a resident of Princeton, where he established and successfully ran his own painting and construction company.
In 2001, Keith and Jean stumbled upon the enchanting island of St. Croix, USVI and instantly knew they had found their future home.
With determination and perseverance, they made their dream a reality and moved to St. Croix in 2015. Embracing the island life, Keith found solace in being near, in and around the water. He quickly became an active member of the island community, forming lifelong friendships and cherishing every moment spent in paradise. Keith’s infectious joy was evident as he proudly showcased the beauty of St. Croix to visitors from the states and beyond.
Keith’s departure leaves a void that will be deeply felt, but his memory will forever reside in the heart of his loved ones. He was a firm believer in celebrating life and always encouraged those around him to embrace each moment.
As Keith would often say, “Let’s get the party started.” Let us raise our glasses and toast to Keith, a remarkable individual who lived life to the fullest and brought immeasurable happiness to those fortunate enough to know him. Cheers to Keith.
