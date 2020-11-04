Relatives and friends are advised of the untimely passing of Kelvin James Kelly Hodge on Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 54 in Jacksonville, Fla.
He was preceded in death by mother, Elisa Fenner; father, Calvin Hodge; brother, Stephen Hodge; and sister, Yvette Hodge.
He was survived by his wife, Olga Sherry Santos Hodge; daughters, Kiara Hodge, Alyssa Hodge and Aliyah Hodge; sisters, Lydia Boynes, Cheryl Brathwaite, Lizabeth Hodge Wilson and Lynette Smith Squiabro; brother, Maurice Hodge; sisters-in-law, Emily Santos, Debrah Clement and Anita Charles; brother-in-law, Clifton Ashley Boynes Sr.; nieces, Lori Boynes, Twenesha Hodge, Nia Brathwaite and Neikia Brathwaite; nephews, Clifton Ashley Boynes Jr., Hector A. Squiabro and Joseph Wilson; great-niece, Chardonnay Tyson; great- nephews, Kareem Boynes, Qeion Boynes, Jevon Boynes, Shaquan Tyson, Nykebo Warner, NySiah Warner, Cekijah Bonelli and Kiyan Roebuck; great-great-nephew, Kaden Boynes, and other nieces and nephews-in-law too numerous to mention; special cousins, Wayne Bobby Hodge, Neita Batiste, Lina Batiste, Ilka Webster, Kevin Fenner, Austin Fenner and other cousins too numerous to mention; special friends, Alana Crabee and family, Dawn Frett, Carol Shoy, Gwentte Hodge, Kelvin Marcelli, Arthlyn Samuel, CAHS Class of 1983, Ena Miller, Edris Daley, Berecia Gibbs, Gloria Gift and family, Glencia Steele and family, Cleone Creque and family, Toney Beard, Shannon Chandler Pompey, Andy Anderson, Verna Rollins, Clemencia White and family, Frankie Brathwaite and family.
The family of Kelvin Kelly Hodge would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy at a time when it is deeply appreciated. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.
Send email tributes to: kelvinhodgetributes@gmail.com
The color scheme is shades of blue, and the memorial service is at 9 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Friday, Nov. 6.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
