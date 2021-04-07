It is with deep sorrow that the family of Kenneth A. Beale, better known as Beale, announces his passing on March 23, 2021, in Riverview, Fla.
Beale was a long-term employee of the Virgin Islands Police Department. He retired and moved to Florida to be near his daughter and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvanita Adina Beale-Lettsome and Edward Lettsome; sister, Norma Dennery; and brother, Austin Lettsome.
He was survived by his daughters, Karla McCrea (Beale), Krista Torres (Beale), and Deborah Harris (Lewis); sons, Liston Lewis Jr. and Clarence Hammett; sons-in-law, Clifford McCrea Sr. and Johnny Torres; daughter-in-law, Marcia Lewis; grandchildren, Clifford McCrea Jr., Andrew McCrea, Jaylen Torres, Candice Ellis (Harris), Ciara Harris, and Laquane Lewis; brothers, Edwin Lettsome and Justin Lettsome Sr.; and sisters, Alma Hermon, Lauralie Diana Turnbull, and Judith Christopher; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Hermon Sr., Maxwell Turnbull, and Melvin Christopher; and sisters-in-law, Louise Lettsome and Judy Lettsome; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends.
He will be cremated and returned to his native home, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.