The family regrets to announce the passing of Kenneth Emanuel Richards, a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He died Nov. 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was affectionately known to many as “Duke or Duke Sauce.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Hegel Troy Richards.
He was born on the island of St. Thomas on Jan.27, 1956, the “First Born” of three siblings. As a young boy, he grew up in Down Street and attended Consuelo School, Washington School, Wayne Aspinall Junior High, Charlotte Amalie High School, and he was a member of the Eudora Kean High School Class of '76.
He retired from the Virgin Islands government after 40 years of service. After his retirement, he began caning on a regular basis. Some of the caned furniture at the West Indian Co. building, Government House and Catherineberg are attributed to him.
He leaves to mourn his mother, Alicia Richards; wife, Yvette E. Richards; sons, Asheed
Hassan, Yuri and Troy Richards; daughter, Shaneel Richards-Farley; sister, Kim Richards-Bonelli; brother, Keith Richards; aunts, Cresida Raimer, Rita Batiste, Melva Downing, Alexis Callwood, Doris Watley, Cynthelia Green, Elaine McClean, Judy Sprauve, Freda McClean, Thelma McDowell, Aurelia Donovan, Joyce Charles, and Jennifer Blake; uncles, Henry Powell, Hubert Raimer, Ejnar McClean, Alford Richards, and Oswin Richards; cousins, Leon Petersen, Shamba Ysrael, Roy McClean, Rudolph McClean, Jermaine McClean, Jason McClean, Jabari Watley, Maliki McClean, Macheo McClean, Shawn Petersen, Emanuel Ysrael, Kyle, Nelson, Kamdem Benjamin, D’Jonathan Lettsome, Taylor Pryce, Jeremy McClean, Oswin Richards, Jason Callwood, Kevin Callwood, Kareem Callwood, Jermaine Callwood, Ronnie Jones, Earl Charles, Laurance “Milk” Charles, Robert Richards, Joel Richards, Michelle Taylor, Lorrie Petersen, Roxanne Lettsome, Monique Batiste, Radmur Carty, Raquel Dowing-Benjamin, Rachel McClean-Lamb, Roslyn McClean, Monique Batiste, Milissa Michaels,Malaika McClean-Jordan, Janiki Watley-Williams, Mone’ Taylor, Safiya Taylor, Dalissa Lettsome, Kendall Benjamin, Seronai Carty, Taylin Williams, Carolyn Brewley, Deborah Charles, Denise Charles, Ivy Moses, Peggy Smith, Kim Jones, Patrice Donavon, Henito Donovan, Donna Richards, and many nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.
The first viewing will be held at Turnbull's Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. A second viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 10 a.m. at V.I. Christian Ministries at Bolongo Bay, with funeral service following immediately.
The burial is at Western Cemetery No. 1. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to V.I. Historical Trust in memory of Kenneth Emanuel “Duke” Richards, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802.
Festive colors are requested. Social distancing and masks will be required at all gatherings.
