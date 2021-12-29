no photo
The family is announcing the passing of Kenneth Lionel Huyghue Sr., affectionately known as “Kenny,” who passed Dec. 8, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. He was born Feb. 14, 1949.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Henley Huyghue; son, Kenrick Huyghue Sr.; daughters, Camille Huyghue and Kimisha Huyghue-Barden; daughter-in-law, L’Tasha Huyghue; son-in-law, Marlon Barden; brothers, Elroy, Leroy and John Huyghue; sisters, Eleanor Huyghue, Karen Merchant, Jacqueline Smith and Patrice Halliday; brothers-in-law, Vincent Henley and Norris Smith; sisters-in-law, Leonice Smith, Denise and Lorna Henley, Rosalia and Matilda Huyghue; grandchildren, Tiann, Kairi, Sejayi, Tori, Osaira, Kevesha, Kenzi and Kenrick Huyghue Jr., Keyani Rivera, KiMone Emanuel, Kristian Neckles, Kennedy and Marlon Barden, Jr., Kobe (the pooch); aunts, Urice Nash and Annette Chinnery; uncles, Liston Schlesinger and Ryland Huyghue; five great-grandchildren, 29 nieces and nephews, the Huyghue, Henley and Thomas families. He is a member of the CAHS Class of 1968, a Vietnam veteran and retired Fire Services assistant director.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the service at Blyden Memorial Chapel on Jan. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
