Kenneth Llewelyn Blake Sr., 74, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at New Life United Methodist Church, Tallahassee, Fla., with burial in Tallahassee National Cemetery.
A retired police officer who served 42 years in St. Thomas, Mr. Blake was a U.S. Army veteran.
His survivors include his longtime companion, Linda Serrano; daughters, Krista (David) and Tia (Randy) Liburd; sons, Kenneth Jr. (Shaneka) and Kendel (Marva) Blake and Abraham Serrano; brother, Eldridge Blake; sisters, Ena Freeman and Lisa Webster; 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives.
A memorial service will be held in St. Thomas at a later date.
