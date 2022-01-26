Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 5, for Kenneth O. Lloyd, who died Jan, 15, 2022.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Blyden Memorial Chapel, with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Denise Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Lloyd; children, Kenson Lloyd, Kenisha Lloyd, Kishanna Lloyd, Kyronne Lloyd, D'Juane Lloyd; grandchildren, Kyandra Lloyd, Karima James, A'Kiyah Thomas, Sir Lloyd, Akhen Lloyd, Nefe Rene Lloyd, Khaleah Lloyd, A'Kai Thomas, A'Laani Thomas; brothers, Franklin Oswald "De Dude" Lloyd (New Jersey), Melvin Hodge (St. Martin); sisters, Danielle Albertine Hodge (Kentucky), Dorothy Hodge (St. Martin); sons-in-law, Akheem Thomas, Vaughn Samuel; daughter- in-law, Johanna Lloyd, Santa Isabel Borde; brother-in-law and family, Henderson Smith (St. Thomas), Daniel Smith (Anguilla), Leo Smith (Anguilla), Edmeade Lake (St. Martin); sisters-in-law and family, Ruby Lloyd (New Jersey), Sadie Williams (St. Martin), Judith Pouvait (Anguilla), Rose Lake (Anguilla), Celia Davis (St. Martin), Stephanie James (St. Martin); nieces, Rene Lloyd (New Jersey), Debra Allen (Florida), Ann Rebecca Lloyd (New Jersey), Icilma Carty (Anguilla), Kilma Carty (Anguilla), Sandra Hilman (Anguilla), Angelyn Gumbs (Kentucky), Arlene Gumbs (Kentucky), Pleshette Benjamin (Florida), Angela Vanterpool (England), Prudencia Vanterpool (England), Melvina Hodge, Lindsey Magy, Courtney Baughman, Danella Albertus (Netherlands), Jolene Hodge (Netherlands), Valentine Philips (St. Martin), Trudy Philips (USA), Metika Ford (USA); nephews, Basil Lloyd (Anguilla), Roy Samuel (Anguilla), James Carty (Anguilla), Travis Hodge (Florida), Perry Pierre (Florida), Albert Gumbs (Kentucky), Chris Hodge, Antonio Romney, Irvin Hodge, Michael Hodge, William Barry, Mando Philips (England); great-nieces and great-nephews too numerous to mention; and extended family, Lloyd, Gumbs, Richardson, Harrigan, Lake, and Smith.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. All COVID protocols will be observed.
