The family of Kenneth Percival regrets to announce his passing on June 2, 2022, in Woodbridge, Va.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell and Floresa Percival; and by brothers, Evans Percival and Errol Percival.
He is survived by his children, Kareem Percival of Maryland, Jasmine Percival-Warner, and Kenneth Mc Allen Percival; grandchildren, Antoine and Taliya Warner, residents of Bronx, N. Y.
He is also survived by siblings, Esme Percival George, Karen Percival Woods, Carmen Percival Howell (Alford), Claudette Percival Olive (Andrew), Voneto Percival (Antonia) and Angel Smith, all residents here on St. Thomas.
Further, he is survived by nephews, Pedrito “Peddy” George Jr., Jerome and Kerry Woods, Jevaun and Jevere Howell, Errol Percival Jr., Andrew and Andre Olive, Michael, Jerid, and Vandel Percival; and by nieces, Martha Percival and Shae Smith.
A memorial service in Kenneth’s honor has been scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square, St. Thomas. Tributes are from 9:30 to 10 a.m. All COVID protocols will be observed.
