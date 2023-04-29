It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kenrick Alfred Thomas on March 30, 2023, at the age of 88. He was born to the late Wiliam and Celestina Agusta Lettsome Thomas of Long Look, Tortola. He was the sixth of 13 children.
Kenrick was preceded in death by both of his parents, William and Celestina Agusta Lettsome Thomas; his brothers, James Alpheus Thomas of New York and Samuel “Gateman” Thomas of Long Look Tortola; his sisters, Geraldine Leonard and Nora Coumabatch; his brothers-in-law, Ezekiel “Coakey” Leonard, Eric Roumou, Allan W. Brown Sr., Alphonso Edward Brown, Alfred Brown of New York; his sisters-in-law Martha Thomas of New York, Agnes Bernier, Maisielyn Peets of St. Kitts, Beryl R. Richarson and Caroline Elizabeth Parsons.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Arthurlyn Brown-Thomas; his daughters, Averyl Thomas-Fabian and Sandra Thomas-Mason; his sons, Cecil, Ian and Kenrick “Butch” Thomas; his sons-in-law, Irvin “Putna” Mason and Leonard R. Fabian; his daughters-in-law, Diane Thomas and Roshanda Thomas; (7) grandchildren, Arthurlyn Sullivan, Jeanell Stamers, Jelani Thomas, Irvin Mason Jr. a.k.a. RJ, Adia Thomas, Ian Thomas Jr. and Ianna Thomas; (3) great-grandchildren, Jamore, Jacent and Jaheal Crooke; (6) sisters, Keturah Stout, Delmina Canton, Irene Roumou, Henrietta Letticia Thomas, Elterah Lettsome, and Erineta Gibson; (2) brothers, Arthur (his twin) and Euric Thomas; his sister-in-law, Gretchen Thomas; (2) brothers-in-law, Whitmore Lettsome and Lt. Alvin W. Brown (Retired); (32) nieces, (Stout) Aslita, Ruthelma, Marilyn, Terion, (Leonard) Claudia Hughes, Jennifer, (Coumabatch) Elmira, Lauretta, Valencia, (Canton) Annette Bertrand, (Roumou) Susanna, Natalie Sherita, (Lettsome) Justine, (Gibson) Gwendolyn Stout-Williams, (J. Thomas) Denise Moolenaar, Deidra Hill, Neckia Morton, (S. Thomas) Magarite David, Eveanne “Girly”, Patresia, Norma Bart-Williams, (A. Thomas) Mona Smith, Juliene Allen, Sharleen Fahie, Ertha, Melanie Donovan, Stephanie James, Patricia Lindsey, Brigette Vaughn, (E. Thomas) Yolanda, Leonicia; (29) nephews, (Stout) Kenneth, (Leonard) David, Louis, Melvin, Elroy, (Coumabatch) Lawrence, David, Jira, Cyril, (Canton) Wilburn, (Roumou) Wendell, (H.L. Thomas) Julian George, Charles Bastian, (Lettsome) Clyde, (Gibson) Curtis Penn, (J. Thomas) Wayne, James Jr., Vincent Sr., Gene, (S. Thomas) Cedric, Willis, Eric, Vaneto, Delvin, Nevil, (A. Thomas) Patrick, Hebert, Oscar, Kayron; (61) great nieces; (59) great nephews, many great-great nieces and nephews and members of the Thomas, Skelton, Sprauve, Rabsatt, Frett, Stout, Penn, Lettsome, Stevens, Ottley, Callwood, Chesterfield, Peets, Brown, Parsons and Richardson families too numerous to mention.
Special cousins Bernard Thomas, Olive Testamark, Wayne Callwood, Moleto Smith and Elder Rueben Richardson.
Special friends John Fleming, Clement Gift, Edwin Stapleton, Joseph Caines ESQ., Dr. Wilbur Callendar, Albert George, Steven and Arnold van Beverhoudt, William Williams, Whycliff and Julian Hart, Lennard George, Frankie Smith, Lubin Roberts, Clinton Charleswell, Pedrito Lanclos, Freeman Dawson.
The first viewing will be held on May 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing and tributes are on Wednesday, May 3, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church. The service will follow at 10 a.m. with interment at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. On the day of the church service, the family requests shades of blue to be worn. Persons desiring to contribute a written tribute for the booklet, should send it to kenrickthomastributes@gmail.com no later than Saturday, April 22.
