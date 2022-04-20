Pastor Kenrick O. Bukle graced this earth with his beautiful presence on Wednesday, Aug. 16,1944, and passed from earth to glory on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith George Bukle; and father, Marcelino Bukle.
He is survived by his wife, Beverley Bukle; daughters, Kerensa Morton, Denise Bukle, Jennifer Bukle and Yaminah Bukle; son-in-law, Glenville Morton; grandchildren, Siyandi Matthias, Ezeyah Arnold, Azannah Morton, Kenyon Morton, Asett Arnold, Yamoyah Arnold, Marques Morton and Kade "Timmy" Matthew; siblings, Beulah George, Doris Evans, Rhoda Pacquette, Lolita Bukle (N. John Baptiste) James "Clifton" Bukle, Calvin Hodge Sr., Linda “Rosie" George, Margaret Salters, Basil Bukle (Olive Bukle), Antonio "Roy" Bukle (Lindsey Bukle), Byron Bukle (Ilma Bukle), Bryan Bukle, Juliet "Celie" Sibilly (Clyde Sibilly), Jacqueline Humes (Russell Humes), Judy Marcel (Stephen Marcel), and Joseph Bukle (Sandra Bukle); special brothers, Kenneth Dale Watkins, Paul Watkins; and special sister, Marilyn Brewer.
Pastor Bukle leaves to mourn many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and longlasting friends made from grade school to Vietnam to college to his decades of work in the ministry and Christian education, and many others along the way. His impact on kingdom building in these islands and abroad was tremendous, and he will be sincerely missed by all.
The viewing is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with the service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ in Hidden Valley. Interment is at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online directions or to share a special memory or tribute, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
All COVID19 protocols will be observed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.