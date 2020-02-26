Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 5, for Kenrick W. Bartlette who died Feb. 8, 2020.
He is survived by his spouse, Ilease “Nell” Bartlette; children, Ken, Roxanne, Kenrick Jr. and Jason; grandchildren, Jah-Quan, Courtney, Michael, Jada, Sonja, Amber Lee, Elijah, Kenrick-Lee, Darnell, Nikashea Crawford and Jamal Charleswell; great-grandchildren, Judith Crawford, James Crawford and DeMarco Crawford; sister, Lynette Wallace-Thompson; brothers, Trevor Wallace and Audain Wallace.
The viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church with the service to follow at 1- a.m.
Internment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangement by Turnbull’s funeral home and crematory services
