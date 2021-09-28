It is with great sadness that we announce the death of 20-year-old Keoner Tanisha Baron, formerly of Dominica, who passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, USVI.
Keoner leaves to mourn her mother, Yvette Baron; father, Thomas Baron of St. Thomas; grandfather, John Baron of Dominica; brothers, Damian Leblanc of Texas, Clinson Baron of New York, Curwin Baron of Kentucky; her twin brother, Keon Baron of St. Thomas; and Mishael Danican and Michael John Paul of Dominica; sisters, Dannica Baron of Texas, Abilgail Baron and Britney Grant of Dominica; aunts, Daphne Saverine of Guadeloupe, Lythia Williams of New York, Luna Williams and Bernadette Mason of St. Thomas, Sandra Bannis, Cynthia Baron, Fransica Baron and Augustina Williams of Dominica; and Ezra on the mainland; uncles, Ricky Williams of St. Thomas, Rupert Walter in Guadeloupe, Daniel, Allan and Manuel Baron of Dominica; sisters-in-law, Verdillia Leblanc of Texas, Kristine Baron of Kentucky, and Jade Patton of New York; great-uncles, Tison and Tarus Baron of St. Thomas; great-aunts, Marcella and Delta Baron of Dominica; nephews, Elick and Kaulan John Paul of Dominica, Ethan Baron New York, and Jaydie Bonnie in Dominica; nieces, Kailani and Kiana Leblanc, Sage Baron, and Giselle John Paul; cousins, Kishawn, Kevon Mason, Sebastian Pascal, Luwan, Donna Benjamin, Rick and Olina; and others too numerous to mention; godmother, Glorine Bannis; godfather, Derrick Lewis; the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 2018; the entire Home Depot family of St. Thomas; the entire community of Paisc-Bouche, Dosdane, Colihaut and delices, Ports-Mouth and Savanpie
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Oct. 1, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Living Word Ministry in Smith Bay. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Interment Smith Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Due to the COVID pandemic and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
