Keoner Tanisha Baron
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of 20-year-old Keoner Tanisha Baron, formerly of Dominica, who passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center in St. Thomas, USVI.
Keoner leaves to mourn her mother, Yvette Baron; father, Thomas Baron of St. Thomas; grandfather, John Baron of Dominica; brothers, Damian Leblanc of Texas, Clinson Baron of New York, Curwin Baron of Kentucky; her twin brother, Keon Baron of St. Thomas; and Mishael Danican and Michael John Paul of Dominica; sisters, Dannica Baron of Texas, Abilgail Baron and Britney Grant of Dominica; aunts, Daphne Saverine of Guadeloupe, Lythia Williams of New York, Luna Williams and Bernadette Mason of St. Thomas, Sandra Bannis, Cynthia Baron, Fransica Baron and Augustina Williams of Dominica; and Ezra on the mainland; uncles, Ricky Williams of St. Thomas, Rupert Walter in Guadeloupe, Daniel, Allan and Manuel Baron of Dominica; sisters-in-law, Verdillia Leblanc of Texas, Kristine Baron of Kentucky, and Jade Patton of New York; great-uncles, Tison and Tarus Baron of St. Thomas; great-aunts, Marcella and Delta Baron of Dominica; nephews, Elick and Kaulan John Paul of Dominica, Ethan Baron New York, and Jaydie Bonnie in Dominica; nieces, Kailani and Kiana Leblanc, Sage Baron, and Giselle John Paul; cousins, Kishawn, Kevon Mason, Sebastian Pascal, Luwan, Donna Benjamin, Rick and Olina; and others too numerous to mention; godmother, Glorine Bannis; godfather, Derrick Lewis; the Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 2018; the entire Home Depot family of St. Thomas; the entire community of Paisc-Bouche, Dosdane, Colihaut and delices, Ports-Mouth and Savanpie
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Friday, Oct. 1, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Living Word Ministry in Smith Bay. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral services at 10 a.m. Interment Smith Bay Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. Due to the COVID pandemic and public health guidelines, masks (covering the nose and mouth) must be worn, and proper hand sanitization must be evident at all times.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Priscilla Maduro
It is with a sad heart that the family of Priscilla Maduro announces her passing at the age of 75 in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 6, 2021.
Priscilla Maduro was born April 26, 1946, in Tortola, BVI, and resided in St. Thomas, USVI, for many decades.
Priscilla was the second of nine siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alphonso Maduro and Adreline Phillips Maduro; and her brother, Vancito Maduro. She is survived by her remaining siblings, Joyce Maduro Williams, Leonora Donovan, Christine Maduro Buchanan and Maduros: Julian, Juliana, Patricia (Patsy) and Rudolph Sr. and aunt, Zula Phillips.
She is further survived by her children, David (Archie) Maduro, Avery Maduro, Sharon A. Hodge Vanterpool, Marcel Hodge Sr. and Jeffrey Hodge Sr.; grandchildren, Shanelle A. Vanterpool Donovan, Roy A. Vanterpool Jr., Shari A. Vanterpool, Shanika Maduro, Jeffrey Hodge Jr., Marcel Hodge Jr., Jaekwon Hodge, Sekouri Magras, Destiny and Malia Hodge; great-grandchildren, Shane W. Donovan Jr., Le’Koi Vanterpool, Jovani White, Deja’Nike Vanterpool, Jayden Belle, Shanique Vanterpool, Arianna Vanterpool, Leilani and Jah’Mir Hodge, Kaiden D.J. Black, Khalia A. Black, and Miracle Hodge; son-in-law, Roy A. Vanterpool Sr.; daughters-in-law, Daphne Cox, Lisa Bastian Hodge and Akeeda Clarke Hodge; grandson-in-law, Shane W. Donovan Sr.; and nieces, nephews and other relatives too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The viewing will be at 9 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Friday, Oct. 1.
Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery. All COVID-19 protocols of masks and social distancing will be followed during the funeral.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Rubina Leonard
The family of Rubina Leonard is sad to announce her passing on Sept. 2, 2021.
Rubina was born in Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Constantia Donovan; and father, Adolph Leonard.
She is survived by Eugene Maxwell Rhymer Sr. and Perry Donovan; grandchild, Eugene Maxwell Rhymer Jr.; and a special mention of Gloria Vanterpool.
There will be no viewing or service held. The family would like to peacefully celebrate the life of Rubina Leonard.
Arrangements are provided by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
William C. Jowers
It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved William C. Jowers of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, who passed away Sept. 27, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Eva Jowers; and brother, John Jowers.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne L. Jowers; and sister-in-law, Karen M. Hansen; brother-in-law, Charles E. Lee and family; the entire Jowers family; special friends, Ruthlyn (Ruthie) and King Simon; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Bill will be remembered for his 25 years as general manager of Magens Bay, a job that he loved.
Bill was a kind and generous person and was well liked by those who met him. May he rest in peace.
As per Bill’s request, there will be no services. His ashes will be spread at sea.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
Mc Kenzie G. Penn
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Mr. Mc Kenzie G. Penn at Schneider Regional Hospital on Sept. 15, 2021, at the age of 59.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1961. His mother, Carolie Joseph, and father, Mc. Kenzie M. Penn, are deceased; and so is his brother, Justin Pickering.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Avonel Penn; daughter, Laureen Penn; brother, Samuel Joyce; mother-in law, Miss Keturah Thomas; and adopted mother, Dona Bassue; aunts, Verna Penn Moll and husband, Shirley Penn Combs and husband, Dotsiie Penn Tolbert and husband and Juliet Knight; uncles, Algernon Penn, bka Junnie, Timothy Penn, Ronald Penn and other several nephews; many cousins to include Floyd Penn, Carris Renalda Penn, Artur Stanley, Mark Tolbert Jr., Sharif Tolbert, Warren Combs Jr., Kim Stanley, Lucy King Nibbs, Lindley King Richardson, Fitzjoy King, Nigel King, Volta King and Rosella King Galloway, Dave Joseph and Floyd Penn; special friend and family, Laurentia Daniel, Mrs. Juliet Knight and Mr. Albert Knight, Mrs. Maureen Morrel, Mr. Leroy Morrel, Mrs. Jane Morton, Mr. Kevin Morton, Arthniel Burton, Denfield Martin, Owen Gordon’s family, Supreme Barber Shop, Wash Board laundry, Sandra Thomas, Mrs. Lyndane, Samuel Jackson, Jefferson Thomas, Victory Mathew, Steve Abbott, and Concession International Staff at the airport.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Monday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship in Tutu Valley, St. Thomas, followed by the service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mc Kenzie G. Penn at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
