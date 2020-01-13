We regret to announce the passing of Kevin McKenzie Powell who died on January 7, 2020. Viewing will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 from 9-10 am at Bethel Baptist Church with Services to follow right after at 10:00 am. Interment: WesternCemetery#3. He is survived by his: Parents: Theodore & Shirley Celestine Powell Brothers: Atty Clive Rivers, Nigel Powell, Curtis Powell & Theodore Powell Jr .Sisters: Karon Rivers, Ciara Raymo & Vertice Rivers (Cousin) Aunts: Valerie James, Pauline Brown, Carmen Powell, Alsha Fletcher, Ideita (AKA Muffet) Richards Uncles: Weston Rivers, Harry Rivers, Eustace (AKA Clifford) Rivers, Roosevelt Powell, Walter Manners Nieces: Kayla Rivers, Dezeree Richardson, Kameron Powell, Kalayja Raymo Nephews: Khalarni Rivers, Kiyah Powell, Shaquille Raymo, Shyloh Raymo Keyon Powell, Mason Powell Hawkins, Kentrell Powell Cousins: Too Numerous to Mention Special Family Friends: Esmee Callwood, Wingrove Clarke, Tiffany Daniel, Rivers, Powell, Halliday, Griffin, Brooks, Phillips and Brown Family.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted To Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services
