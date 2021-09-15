We regret to announce the passing of Kevin Nelthropp, who died Aug. 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Brummney; and mother, Laura.
He is survived by his brother, Glenn Nelthropp; sons, Kevin Jr. and Bryan Nelthropp; sister-in-law, Yvonne Nelthropp; nieces, Dionne, Karen, Tsajai and Nelthropp; nephews, Glenn, Paul and Matthew Neltthropp; uncles, Aubrey and Courtney Nelthropp; aunts, Carole May Hughes, Sherie Monts and Carole Netlhropp; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.