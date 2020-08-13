We regret to announce the passing of Khamal DeSilvia, who died July 22, 2020.
The first viewing will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by uncles, Anthony “Hamster” Warner, John Turbe Sr., Franklin “ Boogie “ Turbe; aunt, Sharon “Shaka” DeSilvia; great-uncle, William Edward George; cousins, Alford Rhymer Jr., Constantine “Connie” Joseph; and great-counsins, Akil “Bruccshot” Grieg, Jahmoi Francis, and Louis “Chaps” George Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Turbe DeSilvia; father, St.Clair DeSilvia; sister, Khamry DeSilvia; brothers, Khaleed, Khadeem and Khamoi DeSilvia; niece, Melaya Petersen; nephew, Melik Petersen Jr.; grandmother, Ina Petersen Sylvester; aunts, Judith Farrell, Andrea DeSilvia-Wyre, Ernestine Isaac, Karen and Mildred Turbe, Ann Greaux, Irma Pondt; uncles, Robert Petersen Sr., Alford Rhymer Sr., Gavin Turbe, Lionel and Steve DeSilvia; great-aunts, Peola and Sylvanie Turbe, Mary Parson Newton; great-uncles, Louis and Jens George; godparents, Titanya Felix and Romeo Cyntje; godbrothers and sisters, Darell and Damari Joseph, Ivante Hobson, Kashif “Bleek” George, Deshawn Scatlife, Kaidi Pinney, J’Riise Kingston, Alex, Lil Romeo, Ro’Mya, Ro’Mani and Ro’Mina Cyntje; significant other, Winefel Caraballo; cousins, Antoinette and Shennice Joseph, Sherina Turbe-Smith, Anthony “Odog” Turbe, Kori Vialet Sr., Elvin “Jizzle” Fahie Jr., Laurent Lake Sr., Bridgette, Emile, Shenelle and, Sidone “Nathan” Lake, Gavinique Turbe, Monique, John Jr., Michael, Jermaine, Jasmine, and Mark Turbe, Rozette Maduro, Sheku Sr., Jarrod, Kuron, Clint, Norman, Joanne, Shenika, Tonya, Tashara and Shanarma Turbe, Jamel Smith, Antonisha, Anya, Antonique and Alisha Warner, Robert Petersen Jr., Amarah, Aminah, Aeshah Rhymer and Tamika, Tishma, Tulia and Danielle DeSilvia, Mitzi Fitzackerly, Monica Greaux, Gene “Freddie” Aubain Jr., Dwight and Melyssa Aubain, Nsenga, Ozie and Nneka Farrell, Rakiema Mahoney.
He is also survived by great-counsins, Anthony, Armani, Anijah, Ajahnique Mills, Anajah Francis, Aniyah Smith, Akim Grieg , Claudeja Brutus, Warreniq Bell, Ma’Lia Hodge, Aaliyah, Alaizah, Alysha, Alanee Bryan, Anthony Fleming III, Cairo Dawson, Anthony Turbe Jr., Ashanti and Aniyah Turbe, Keira, Kaela, Trinity, Kori Jr., Kyng Vialet, Lee George, Dean Blyden , Kerissa, Kerry Jr., Kerisma, De’Nycia, Me’Kyrei Matthew, Kianna King, Jniyah Arthur, Ahdisha, Jmoi, Essence Turbe, Makajah, Makye, Makoy Prince, Amyah and Jeleah Turbe, Mikesha, Markia, Kiandre and Mark Jr. Turbe, Jeraye, Jeleah, Amarii, Amanii Estrill, Kanisha, Kanijah, Kianie Joseph, A’Nyla and A’Nyah Rhooms, Donald “Buddha” Francis, Sen. Novelle Francis, Butchie, Mariska, Alden, Darren Petersen, Jaheem, Jahlise, Jahzre, Patricia Thomas, Niahsi, Hashim, Kushi Phillip, Sheku Jr., Rashee, Jada Turbe, Makeeda Turbe-Simpson, Mike Mike and Tracy George, Sheena George-Essanason, Tricia Blydem Skeritte, Lorraine Lynch, Patrica Turbe Cox, Marie Turbe, Lisa Turbe, Michelle Turbe Garette, Donna Greaux, Maureen and Shelly Mae Turbe, Pat Thomas and others too numerous to mention.
He is also survived by special friends, Danny Thomas, Ebonie “Mother Hen Mayor Of The 2”, Papito Donastorg, Aubrey “Tallman” Dawson, Selus, Dwayne “Redman” Hodge, Ineke “Neka” Hodge, Jeffery Lewis, Shilo “Crip/FeteRas” Wilkins, Tevin “Bago” Peters, Brian “Pappy/Chief”, Blacks, “Tata”, Jacko, Abin, Bishop, Frog, Bobo, Bruddz, Jah Selah, Warren “De G”, Yagg, Ragga, Sketch, Mexican, Julian, CentMan, Fiyaka, Shyan “Paid4”, Shawn Samuel, Jed Elizee, Ashton “Cash” Phillip, Negasi, Wapp, Dangwheat, Country, Skinny, Shakes, Brains, Meez, Gwalla, Chaps, JB, Flizop, Cinco, Khalbo, Big Bugz, BugZBugs, Swanks, Dingo, Priceless, General, Taku, Crush, Tev Chesterfield, Jayga “Tep”, Toots, Blue, Dirts, Lil Biff, Kota, Ahmid and Ahmoi Lewis, Bullet, Willis and Shukoi Pinney, Keenan “Pye”, Andre “DreSay” Smith, Ahkoy “Bishop” , Zim, Kimo, Dapp, Willy J “Smack”, Prici Lopez, Nanyamka, Risha, Tenae, Whitney, Nolly, Amanda, Amina and Henny, Nells, WireWaist, Kisha Bastien, Kimbers, Nikole, Keturah, Kecia Vialet, Rasta Baby, Shamarah Halliday, Clarissa, Che’Vaune; Eldra Potter and family, Lewanna Richards and family, Frances Arnold and family, Lillian Smith and family, Karon Berry and family, Velma Samuel and family, RoseMary Celestine and family, Linda and Craig Lettsome and family, Resa, Boss and family, Erica Lindquist and family and many others too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
