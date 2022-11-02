King Lester Simon
The family of King Lester Simon regretfully announces his passing on Oct. 4, 2022. He was born Nov. 19, 1941.
He is survived by his wife, Ruthlyn Simon; daughters, Sylvanie “Sylvanita” Simon-Rhymer, Jennifer Simon, and Brenda Simon-Smith; grandchildren, Bruce and Brandon Rhymer, Gregory Antonio Venzen, Malcolm, Isiah, and Jeremiah Smith; great-granddaughter, Illiana Smith; adopted children, Unell and Cheryl Maduro, Juliette Smith, Peggy Smith and Monique Clarke; adopted grandchildren, Chevon, Calvia and Calvin Lake Jr.; sisters, Josephine Thomas of England, Melrose Simon, Helen “Deli” Simon-Noel of New York, Thelma Simon-Jeffrey of Rhode Island, Elaine Simon-Benjamin of England; a brother, Samuel Simon of England; a sister-in-law, Angela Morrissey-Lewis of England; nephews, Bert, Edwin and Vanroy Christopher, Freddy and Alfred Thomas, Casmore Ebas, Lauchland and Hewlette Thomas, Robert and Lloyd Noel, Dean Simon, Melon and Lornel Mack.
Also left to mourn are his nieces, Annette, Serine and Cicely Christopher, Rondelita and Judy Thomas, Judith Providence, Nalda Thomas, Deborah Simon, Ayoka Noel, Cindy Bright, Latoya and Jennifer Jeffrey, and Janell Simon; special cousins, Elmore “Cadi” Simon and Romanita Simon; special friends, Sign of the Griffin guests and family, Paul and Libby Kroch, Roger, Yvonne and Karen, Veronica Dennis, Wilmot James, Andre and Christine, Winifred Scott, Muriel Lettsome and family, Annette Batchelor Marva Pickering, Vera Charles, Christie King and Emerald Joseph.
The first viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 3, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be Friday, Nov. 4, at Memorial Moravian Church with the viewing at 9 a.m. and the service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Memorial Moravian Cemetery in Hospital Ground. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com
Leonard Normil III
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Leonard Normil III, affectionately known as Butchie, Barla, Buffalo, or Baquasi of Savan. He passed away at his residence on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 61.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lilian Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Deloris Hernandez Normil III; daughters, Lorraine Augustus, Bernice Samuel, Jackie Graham; stepson, Lindou Samuel; sister, Marvo Russell Stevens; brother, Samuel John James; nieces, Tamesha Russell, Brittney James; nephews, Tafarai Francis, Samuel James, David James, Brandon James, Peter James, Adolphus James; great-niece, Lae’la Francis, Taraia Francis; great-nephew, D’Andre Paul; brother-in-law, David Stevens; and special friends, Alicia Howe, Pauline Edwards family, Bertrand Daniel, Perry Wilkins, Sydney Brathwaite, Ira Mills, Davis Russell, Bryon Baldwin.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service on Monday, Nov. 7, at Christchurch Methodist in Market Square. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
For online condolences visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Henry Jean Baptiste
The family of Henry Jean Baptiste, also known as “Son,” regrets to announce his passing on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Schneider Regional Medical Center on St. Thomas.
He was 101 years old and was born on the island of St. Lucia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, also known as “Don,” and Madalise Jean Baptiste, also known as “Mayday,” of St. Lucia; by his brothers, Chase Jean Baptiste and Joseph Samuel; sisters, Magdalene Celise, Maria St. John, Frances Deterville; by his sons, Rochelle, William and Allan Jean Baptiste; by his grandsons, Kinian Dwayne Jean Baptiste and Alva Jean Baptiste; and his granddaughter, La Toya Jean Baptiste.
He is survived by his wife of 83 years, Mary Luculia Jean Baptiste, also known as “Ma Son;” and by his sisters, Ulinia Colimore and Rosanna Jean Baptiste.
Left to mourn are his children, Peter Jean Baptiste, Marie “Dodo” Modeste, Dodo, Joseph Jean Baptiste, (Bebe) Justina Joseph, Justin Jean Baptiste, Nabo, Urelca Jean Baptiste, Vaughn Jean Baptiste (DJ Nature Boy), Mary Jean Baptiste, Francesca, Victor Jean Baptiste (DJ Blass), Annie Frederick-Thomas, Anna Jean Baptiste and Williamson Jean Baptiste; sons-in-law, Thomas Modeste (Orphen), Lee Thomas; daughters-in-law, Anastasia Jean Baptiste (Unifa), Agnita Jean Baptiste (Francillia), Uselda Jean Baptiste (Seysey) and Julia Jean Baptiste; 70 grandchildren, 127 great-greatgrandchildren, 33 great-great-great-grandchildren, and extended family members too numerous to mention in St. Lucia, the U.S. mainland, St. Thomas, England and Canada.
The viewing is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A homegoing ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral, beginning at 9 a.m.
Interment will be in Western Cemetery No. 1. The repast will take place at the Emporium Night Club in Fort Mylner. Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
www.turnbullsfuneralhomevi.com
Ivan Calvin Rhymer
The family is saddened to announce the death of their loving father, Ivan Calvin Rhymer, affectionately known as “Nugget,” on Oct. 1, 2022.
Nugget is survived by his children, Reba Rhymer, Rea Rhymer and Ivan Rene “Buso” Rhymer; his sisters and brothers, Charles Rhymer Jr., Alfred “Freddy” Rhymer Sr., Jean Strong, Myron Rhymer, Ernest Rhymer Eleanor Rhymer, Calma Rhymer and Linda Rhymer Hill; his grandchildren, Takiyah Vanputten, Taku Vanputten, Takuma Vanputten, Takumba Vanputten, Shantay Stagger, Daquana Goodwin, and Jahsiah Rhymer; his great-grandchildren, Takaylah David, Tekari Wingo, Yahnasia Newkirk, Mia Vanputten, Malayah Vanputten and Malook Vanputten; and his sisters-in-law, Gerda Rhymer and Gladys Rhymer.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hulda Francis Rhymer; his father, Charles Rhymer, Sr.; his grandmother, Joaquina “Miss Ceenee” Royer; and his brothers and sisters, Doris Rhymer, Sheree Rhymer, Charlene Rhymer, Ruby Rhymer, Warren Rhymer and Leslie Rhymer.
Nugget has many other relatives to include nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted families and special friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 4, at All Saints Cathedral Church. The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. The mask policy is being enforced.
For online directions or to share a special memory visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.coom
