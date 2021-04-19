Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Knolly A. Beazer, better known as Sir Knolly, who passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 83 at his residence.
Mr. Beazer was born in Antigua, West Indies. Sir Knolly worked at Ss. Peter and Paul Church for more than 53 years as a sacristan with many responsibilities. He was well liked by everyone with whom he came in contact.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Beazer and Frances Beazer; sister, Sis. Perpetua Beazer (Catholic nun); and brothers, David Beazer and Thomas (Tommy) Beazer.
Knolly Beazer “Sir Knolly” was survived by his wife, Lucille Beazer; children, Pauline, Arthur Beazer and Dominic Beazer; sisters, Marie Beazer Hansen, Doreen Beazer Peters; sisters-in-law, Millicent Beazer, Hyacinth Stephens; brother-in-law, Eustace Herbert; nephews, Essington Viera, Leverette Viera, Reginald Peters, Michael Hansen; nieces, Maureen Hansen, Ingrid Beazer, Michelle Hansen, Viola Wattley, Velma and Rose Beazer; goddaughters, Goldine James, Corine James; friends, Ariel Farrington, Sara Cornell, Dawn Liburd, Deana Richardson, Phylis Benjamin, Cynthia Smith, Darly Evans, Cecilia Quetel, Benny Gibs and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rene, Steve Olive and family, Joyce Francis and family, Marilyn Malone, Mr. and Mrs. Noland, and family, Mr. and Mrs. Acosta, the Watlington family, Mr. and Mrs. Boschulte, Randolph Ludah, Angelica Jennings, Gail Shulterbrant, Carl Callwood, Mr. and Mrs. Sprauve, Alvin Henley, Joseph Jackson, Vadis Springette, Mrs. Aubain, Ethlyn Byers, Nurse Hazel, Mrs. Bramble, Mrs. Daniel, Dr. Alfred O. Heath, Bernadine Barnes, Miss Kacilda, Mrs. R. King, Ambrose Jervier, Bentura and Christine James; and other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing of the late Knolly A. Beazer “Sir Knolly” on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Celestial Chapel, Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Wednesday. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of
St.Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols will be observed.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.