It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kris Ramkissoon, who died at the age of 79 on Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta, Ga.
He is survived by his wife, Sita; his daughters, Linda and Mera; his son, Andrew; his daughter-in-law, Natasha; his sister, Baby; and his grandchildren, Chris, Ashann, Shadree, Krishna, Konteh and Kristanie.
He is also survived by his close friends, Senator White, Margaret, Jimmy, Matthias, Terry, Ricky, Jerry, Singh, Parker, VT, Preeti, Mrs. Stevens, along with more friends too numerous to mention. Special thanks to the dialysis unit at Schneider Hospital, Dr. Roloff and Pastor and Mrs. Phillips.
Mr. Ramkissoon is known mostly for his work at West Indies Corporation and the Legislature of the Virgin Islands. A memorial service will be held on St. Thomas. It will be announced at a later time.
